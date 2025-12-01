RSVP for Ask a Sign of Your God

media release: The words of Isaiah, from the Christian Old Testament, were given to an ancient people in times of great political, economic and spiritual upheaval. Poetic and prophetic – they were words of warning and admonishment, and also reassurance and encouragement. Isaiah was tremendously influential on the heart of Jesus; this Advent we have the chance to open our hearts to that same influence through words that echo from a time past into our own times of upheaval. Join us for conversation, reflection, and a contemplative consideration of these beautiful poetic and prophetic texts – inspiring our spiritual imaginations, leading us to an ancient well of wisdom, and offering a through-line of hope. This series is open to adults.

Each gathering will include some teachings, reflections and small group conversations, and a time of contemplation on a text, a piece of art – writing, images, poetry or music.

𝗜𝗡-𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗢𝗡 – 𝗧𝘂𝗲𝘀𝗱𝗮𝘆𝘀, 𝟭𝟬:𝟬𝟬-𝟭𝟭:𝟯𝟬 𝗮𝗺

• Dec. 2

• Dec. 9

• Dec. 16

𝗩𝗜𝗥𝗧𝗨𝗔𝗟 – 𝗪𝗲𝗱𝗻𝗲𝘀𝗱𝗮𝘆𝘀, 𝟲:𝟯𝟬-𝟴:𝟬𝟬 𝗽𝗺

• Dec. 3

• Dec. 10

• Dec. 17

𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗺 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿 – 𝗣𝗮𝗺 𝗦𝗵𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗯𝗲𝗿𝗴

Pam Shellberg is the director of spiritual nourishment at Holy Wisdom, a teacher, a scripture scholar and a contemplative. She is eager to explore sacred texts in community with others, through historical and contemplative lenses, so that mystery, wisdom, courage and hope might be gifts received.

$35 per person or per screen for the series. Register by Dec. 1

If you are attending the in-person series, consider staying after for a delicious lunch prepared by our chef.

Please contact retreats@holywisdommonastery.org, 48 hours before the date(s) you wish to purchase lunch. The cost of one lunch is $18/person.