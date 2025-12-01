RSVP for Ask a Sign of Your God
Holy Wisdom Monastery, Middleton 4200 County Road M, Middleton, Wisconsin 53705
media release: The words of Isaiah, from the Christian Old Testament, were given to an ancient people in times of great political, economic and spiritual upheaval. Poetic and prophetic – they were words of warning and admonishment, and also reassurance and encouragement. Isaiah was tremendously influential on the heart of Jesus; this Advent we have the chance to open our hearts to that same influence through words that echo from a time past into our own times of upheaval. Join us for conversation, reflection, and a contemplative consideration of these beautiful poetic and prophetic texts – inspiring our spiritual imaginations, leading us to an ancient well of wisdom, and offering a through-line of hope. This series is open to adults.
Each gathering will include some teachings, reflections and small group conversations, and a time of contemplation on a text, a piece of art – writing, images, poetry or music.
𝗜𝗡-𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗢𝗡 – 𝗧𝘂𝗲𝘀𝗱𝗮𝘆𝘀, 𝟭𝟬:𝟬𝟬-𝟭𝟭:𝟯𝟬 𝗮𝗺
• Dec. 2
• Dec. 9
• Dec. 16
𝗩𝗜𝗥𝗧𝗨𝗔𝗟 – 𝗪𝗲𝗱𝗻𝗲𝘀𝗱𝗮𝘆𝘀, 𝟲:𝟯𝟬-𝟴:𝟬𝟬 𝗽𝗺
• Dec. 3
• Dec. 10
• Dec. 17
𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗺 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿 – 𝗣𝗮𝗺 𝗦𝗵𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗯𝗲𝗿𝗴
Pam Shellberg is the director of spiritual nourishment at Holy Wisdom, a teacher, a scripture scholar and a contemplative. She is eager to explore sacred texts in community with others, through historical and contemplative lenses, so that mystery, wisdom, courage and hope might be gifts received.
$35 per person or per screen for the series. Register by Dec. 1
If you are attending the in-person series, consider staying after for a delicious lunch prepared by our chef.
Please contact retreats@holywisdommonastery.org, 48 hours before the date(s) you wish to purchase lunch. The cost of one lunch is $18/person.