Adventsfenster Window Display Unveiling

media release: Be a part of a Swiss tradition! Join us as we reveal our holiday window display during the New Glarus' December-long Adventsfenster on Monday, December 22 from 5-7pm.

What is Adventsfenster? In a nutshell, it's a life-size advent calendar. During the month of December, 24 select small businesses, residences, and offices across the village of New Glarus take turns each night at 6pm to reveal their window display. It's an opportunity for families, friends, and visitors to come together in the spirit of community.

Canter Inn has been invited to join the advent calendar this year. To celebrate, we are opening our doors from 5pm-7pm on Monday, December 22. Also, our in-house musical duo, Sweet Sour Press, will make their debut as the house band.