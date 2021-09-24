press release: The Sun Prairie Business Improvement District is pleased to announce Adventure Day, an event to support Sunshine Place, in memory of Sun Prairie Fire Captain Cory Barr. The event is scheduled to take place on Friday, September 24 from 2:00 – 8:00PM.

In early 2018, Cory Barr expressed his wish to hold a family-friendly event in Downtown Sun Prairie while also collecting donations for Sunshine Place - the local resource for community and social service support. Downtown Sun Prairie's Business Improvement District (BID) was made aware of Cory’s interest in holding an event that supported Sunshine Place, and voted to host Adventure Day to fulfill Cory's wish, and to honor his memory.

Cory was a Downtown Sun Prairie business owner and a Fire Captain for the Sun Prairie Fire Department. Abby Barr, Cory’s wife said, “The girls and I are honored to see this idea of his come to fruition and we are looking forward to seeing family and friends in the community participate and help support our local downtown businesses."

The date of Friday September 24 was chosen for the following reasons:

September is Firefighter Awareness month, National Food Safety Education month, and Hunger Action month. Tying an event that is in honor of Cory, and that supports Sunshine Place, makes sense for the kick off of this possible annual event.

the 2021-22 Sun Prairie Schools calendar has Friday September 24 as a No School-Staff Professional Development Day, so families with young kiddos can participate if they’d like!

The event is designed as an access for everyone event, meaning that there is not a cost to participate. So while this is a non-ticketed event, it is a fundraiser for Sunshine Place. There are several ways that event attendees can make a donation the day of the event: at the Bank of Sun Prairie or at Nitty Gritty, both of which are registration locations; at the Downtown Fire Station, the event’s end location; or at participating businesses that are hosting a donation bin located near their register. If you’re not able to attend the event, many Downtown Sun Prairie businesses are hosting a donation bin from now through the event date.

"We are grateful to Downtown Sun Prairie for hosting this event in the spirit of what Cory Barr envisioned to benefit Sunshine Place. It has been amazing to see the generosity of businesses that have donated prizes and planned activities and giveaways to make sure this event is a success and fun for everyone in attendance,” said Susan Schmidt, Director of Development at Sunshine Place. “All donations collected for Sunshine Place will go towards our mission of delivering food, clothing, and necessary services to families facing hardship in our community. We hope everyone will consider making a donation at participating downtown businesses throughout the month of September and on the day of the event.”

EVENT DETAILS:

1) Pick up your Adventure Day Map and Swag Bag (while supplies last) at one of the two registration stations the day of the event. Registration stations will be open from 1:30 – 6PM at the Bank of Sun Prairie & at Nitty Gritty.

The Adventure Day Map includes a list of participating businesses and organizations, all located throughout Downtown Sun Prairie.

2) Choose the adventure/s you'd like to complete for a stamp on your map. Visit locations and follow instructions on how to receive a stamp on your Adventure Day Map.

Across many of the businesses you'll have the opportunity to try and find a "sunshine" image hidden at each stop. When you find it, you'll get a stamp on your Adventure Map.

Some locations may have special adventures awaiting you - seek & finds, coloring activities, arts and crafts, etc. and/or special prizes to put into your swag bag (coupons, pencils, pens, bracelets, golf towels, magnets, stickers, free mini bottle for adults, drink special tickets for adults, etc).

For each adventure you complete at a location, someone from the location will stamp your Adventure Map.

3) Turn in your Adventure Day Map at the Downtown Fire Station to review the prize packages available and enter the drawings you'd like to win. While you're there, grab a free slice of pizza courtesy of Glass Nickel Pizza, and enjoy the photo station, and music too!

All stamped Adventure Day Maps must be turned in at the Downtown Fire Station to be entered into the prize pool drawings, for a chance to win. Adventure Day Maps must be received no later than 8:00PM on Friday September 24, 2021. Late entries will not be accepted. Prize winners will be notified at a later date with information about how to receive their prize.

PRIZE POOL:

Downtown Sun Prairie businesses and organizations were especially generous in their prize pool donations, hoping you'd be equally generous with your donations to Sunshine Place. Some examples of the prize packages that event attendees will be able to enter for a chance to win, are:

Get a ride in a fire truck to school! (Priceless!)

Rooftop rental for 50 people for 3 hours on a Tuesday or Wednesday at the Loft at 132

Room rental at Flavors! Wine Bar and $350 in gift cards from Abarrotes El Primo

Free burger every month for a year from Eddie’s Alehouse & Eatery, $20 gift card to Mr. Rudd’s barber shop, $10 gift card to Cannery Wine Bar and Tasting Room, and $25 gift card and a crowler every month for a year from Full Mile Beer Co. & Kitchen

All Downtown Sun Prairie events are designed to offer a variety of entertainment and engaging activities that hopefully appeals to a wide range of people. We hope that residents and visitors explore Downtown Sun Prairie before and after all of the events.

Follow us on Facebook at Downtown Sun Prairie for more event details! www.facebook.com/downtownsunprairie

Downtown Sun Prairie… we’re having fun down here!