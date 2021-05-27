ONLINE: Adventures With Cranes in Eastern Russia – ﻿From Yakutia in the Arctic to the Amur River Bordering China

media release: Take a virtual tour with our Co-founder George Archibald from the boreal forests of northeast Russia to the wetlands of southeast Russia bordering China, as he visits some of the region's special crane areas.

George will share his adventures with humble and dedicated Craniacs at Okhotsky Perevov, Yakutia, who monitor the annual migrations of the world's most endangered crane, the Siberian Crane.

Further south, George will share the history of Muraviovka Park – the first private reserve in Russia since the fall of the Tzars – and future challenges in saving over 16,000 acres that is home in summer to nesting Red-crowned and White-naped cranes.

Sponsored by Dick and Sue Pierson, Don and Kathy Pierson, and Laura Moore.