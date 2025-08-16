Advice from Atisha's Heart

× Expand courtesy Kadampa Meditation Center Gen Kelsang Dorje at the mic. Gen Kelsang Dorje

media release: Treat yourself to a full day retreat at Kadampa Meditation Center Madison. Take a step out of the busyness of the day-to-day, relax and refresh, and feel inspired to live your life with greater meaning and purpose.

This retreat will focus on special advice given by the founder of Kadampa Buddhism, the renowned Indian Buddhist Master Atisha. By keeping Atisha’s Advice in our heart we can maintain a peaceful, happy mind, our human nature and good qualities will improve, we will show a good example in this troubled world, and we will quickly attain great enlightenment.

In this retreat, Gen Dorje, will give teachings and guide meditations based on the NKT International Summer Festival recently held at the Manjushri Kadampa Meditation Centre in the UK. Gen Dorje is a Buddhist monk and the Resident Teacher at KMC Madison.

Everyone welcome!

Schedule:

Session 1: 10-11:15am

Session 2: 11:45am-1pm

Lunch Break: 1-2:30pm

Session 3: 2:30-3:45pm

Cost: $30 (+$15 for lunch, optional)