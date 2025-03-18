Advocacy into Action ERA Event

to

Pinney Library 516 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716

Advocacy into Action ERA Event focuses on advocating to add the Equal Right Amendment to the Wisconsin Constitution sponsored by Zonta Club of Madison and the League of Women Voters of Dane County. It is free and open to the public. Featured speakers on the need for the ERA. This event is the kickoff for a statewide campaign over the coming year.

Info

Pinney Library 516 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716
Politics & Activism
608-233-6761
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Advocacy into Action ERA Event - 2025-03-18 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Advocacy into Action ERA Event - 2025-03-18 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Advocacy into Action ERA Event - 2025-03-18 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Advocacy into Action ERA Event - 2025-03-18 18:30:00 ical