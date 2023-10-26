Advocacy Day to End Juvenile Life Without Parole in Wisconsin

media release: Wisconsin is one of 22 states that sentences children to life without parole. Coming together to make the case to the state legislature are sentencing experts, released life-sentenced children and their families, and crime victims’ advocates who have found healing through investing in the redemption of those who harm them. Check in as at 9am, followed by a 10am panel, and completed with office visits. Co-hosted by the Campaign for the Fair Sentencing of Youth and the Wisconsin Alliance for Youth Justice.