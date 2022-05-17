Equity = Ownership

press release: Our next normal is a story of Emergence. Where our true strength becomes known when all our unique parts come together as one. The next chapter is moving away from a story of momentum to one of sustained, inclusive growth.

Join Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce for our next Advocacy in the A.M., where we will discuss one of the top priorities of the Chamber's two-year advocacy agenda: making Greater Madison the best place in the country for entrepreneurs of color to own a business.

Panelists Include:

Eugenia Podestá, Co-Founder, Synergy Coworking

Corey Whitmore, Owner/Founder, Media 22

Seyoum Mengesha, Minority Business Development Director, Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation

Saran Ouk, Office of Business Resources Manager, City of Madison

Free to members and non-members

Event contact: Alanna Thiede, Events Manager, alanna@madisonbiz.com; 608-443-1954