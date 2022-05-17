Equity = Ownership
Madison College-South 2249 Perry St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713
Join Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce for our next Advocacy in the A.M., where we will discuss one of the top priorities of the Chamber's two-year advocacy agenda: making Greater Madison the best place in the country for entrepreneurs of color to own a business.
Panelists Include:
Eugenia Podestá, Co-Founder, Synergy Coworking
Corey Whitmore, Owner/Founder, Media 22
Seyoum Mengesha, Minority Business Development Director, Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation
Saran Ouk, Office of Business Resources Manager, City of Madison
Free to members and non-members
Event contact: Alanna Thiede, Events Manager, alanna@madisonbiz.com; 608-443-1954