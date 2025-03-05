Advocacy on Tap

media release: Join the Madison Area Democratic Socialists of America, Madison Teachers Incorporated, and other coalition members in the Free School Meals for Madison Campaign for a panel conversation about universal free school meals!

We will be discussing the current school food system in the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) and our community campaign "Free School Meals for Madison," a community coalition working to win universal free school meals for all MMSD students.

Speakers will include stakeholders from around the city.