AFA Gallery Night

Madison Youth Arts 1055 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Arts for All Wisconsin showcases artwork by children and adults with disabilities in Wisconsin. Join us for art, live music, and conversation. For each sale, 70% is directed to the artist, and 30% supports our free Exhibitions and Artists program

Friday, November 7, 5:00 – 8:00 pm, Madison Youth Arts Center, 1055 E Mifflin St, Madison, WI 53703

Experience our art collection as part of Madison Museum of Contemporary Art's Fall Gallery Night.

