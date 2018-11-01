Affordable Care Act Enrollment Assistance

press release: ACA "Obamacare" Open enrollment begins November 1, 2018, and ends December 15, 2018. Covering Wisconsin is hosting a series of walk-in enrollment events in 2018.

11/01/2018: Kick-off event, Goodman South Public Library, 2222 S. Park St., 9:00AM - 4:00PM

11/3/2018: 9:00AM - 4:00PM, Pinney Library, 204 Cottage Grove Rd.

11/10/2018: 9:00AM - 4:00PM, Middleton Outreach Ministry, 3502 Parmenter St., Middleton

11/17/2018: 9:00AM - 4:00PM, Pinney Library, 204 Cottage Grove Rd.

12/01/2018: 10 am-4:30 pm, Hawthorne Library, 2707 E. Washington Ave.

12/08/2018: 9:00AM - 4:00PM, Reedsburg Public Library, 370 Vine St.

12/08/2018: 9:00AM - 4:00PM, Urban League of Greater Madison, 2222 S Park St #200

Covering Wisconsin connects Wisconsin residents with appropriate insurance coverage and other programs that support health, and promotes effective use of these programs. Covering Wisconsin is a federally-certified and state-licensed healthcare navigator entity. Healthcare navigators provide free in-person help to enroll people in health insurance and provide education on how to use health insurance. For health insurance questions and more details, call Covering Wisconsin at 608-261-1455.