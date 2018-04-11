The Afghan Whigs, Built to Spill, Rituals of Mine

Majestic Theatre 115 King St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Since their formation Built To Spill have released eight studio albums to major critical acclaim all around the globe.  Led by Doug Martsch, the band’s most recent release: Untethered Moon came out in 2015 on Warner Brothers Records.   

After a twelve-year hiatus, The Afghan Whigs stormed back to life in 2012 with a massive worldwide reunion tour.  Since then they have released two new critically acclaimed albums on Sub Pop: Do To The Beast and last year’s In Spades which was named by Pitchfork as one of the the Top 20 Rock Albums of 2017.

