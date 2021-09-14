ONLINE: Afghanistan and the Legacy of 9/11

press release: Stream The UW Now at the WAA YouTube channel.

Sept. 14: Watching events unfold in Afghanistan over the past few weeks has been difficult for many reasons. Why did the withdrawal of U.S. troops happen the way it did? Could it have been handled differently? As we reflect on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, do we have anything to show for the past two decades of fighting? What role does Afghanistan play in the war on terror? How do recent events fit into the bigger picture of American foreign policy — and what may lie ahead? On the next UW Now Livestream, experts will discuss the ongoing situation in Afghanistan. The talk will be moderated by Mike Knetter, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.

Featured guests:

Keir Lieber, PhD, is a professor in the School of Foreign Service and Department of Government at Georgetown University. He is also the director of the Center for Security Studies. His research and teaching interests include nuclear weapons, deterrence, and strategy; technology and the causes of war; U.S. national security policy; and international relations theory. Lieber is coauthor, with Daryl Press, of The Myth of the Nuclear Revolution: Power Politics in the Atomic Age (Cornell University Press, 2020). He is also the author of War and the Engineers: The Primacy of Politics over Technology (Cornell University Press, 2005) and editor of War, Peace, and International Political Realism (University of Notre Dame Press, 2009).

Jon Pevehouse, PhD, is the Vilas Distinguished Professor of Political Science: International Relations at UW–Madison. His research interests lie in international relations, international political economy, American foreign policy, international organizations, and political methodology. His work examines the relationship between domestic and international politics. He is the coauthor, with Joshua Goldstein, of International Relations, the leading textbook on international politics. From 2012 to 2017, he was the editor of International Organization, the leading journal in the field of international relations.

More info: https://www.allwaysforward.org/uwnow/. A recording of this livestream will be available on uwalumni.com after the event.

WFAA plans to host The UW Now Livestream weekly, featuring UW–Madison faculty and staff with unique expertise.