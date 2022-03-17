ONLINE: Afghanistan Lost, a Photo Memoir

press release: PhotoMidwest Third Thursday presentations are free and open to the public. They are held online at 7:00pm CDT on the third Thursday of each month, on Zoom.

Howard Goldman will present B&W and color photographs he shot in Afghanistan 50 years ago, before the Soviet invasion, before the Taliban, and before all the rest.

Free and open to the public.

To join, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86444905873?pwd=YVdMOWNOTm1hWDQzaXVLNHhBN2xVdz09

Meeting ID: 864 4490 5873 Passcode: 449570

Info

Lectures & Seminars
608 630-9797
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - ONLINE: Afghanistan Lost, a Photo Memoir - 2022-03-17 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - ONLINE: Afghanistan Lost, a Photo Memoir - 2022-03-17 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - ONLINE: Afghanistan Lost, a Photo Memoir - 2022-03-17 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - ONLINE: Afghanistan Lost, a Photo Memoir - 2022-03-17 19:00:00 ical