AFI, TR/ST

media release: AFI announces their highly anticipated return to the stage with a North American headline tour, set to kick off this fall with special guest TR/ST. Produced by Live Nation, the 24-date run begins September 30 in Madison, and brings AFI’s electrifying live show to major cities including Chicago, Brooklyn, Boston, Atlanta, Dallas, and Denver, before wrapping November 5th in San Diego, CA.

Known for their genre-defying sound and enduring presence in the alt-rock and punk scenes, AFI continues to captivate a multigenerational fanbase with their intensity and evolution. Joining them for the tour is TR/ST, the critically acclaimed electronic artist whose dark, synth-heavy soundscapes have earned a cult following around the world.

The tour marks AFI’s first full-scale outing since their celebrated 2021 release Bodies, and will offer fans the chance to experience songs from across their extensive catalog, delivered with the band’s signature vibrant performance.