AFM Local 166 Musician Gathering

press release: AFM Local 166 celebrates the new year with a gathering at the Brink Lounge Tuesday February 11, 2020 from 6-8 p.m.

This event welcomes all musicians in the area to celebrate their talents, to mingle and network with other artists in the area. This event is an informal social gathering, but will have performance opportunities for musicians throughout the night. Bring your instruments!

We are interested in providing a forum for any genre of music, singer/songwriters, solo artists, chamber groups, and an open jazz jam during the evening. If you are interested in performing either on a solo or group setting, we would love to hear from you and will reserve a spot for you. The open Jazz Jam will occur from 7:00-7:30, and some standard tunes will be provided for all instruments. If you have a tune you’d like to play, please contact us and we can have this ready for you and other musicians. We hope to see you on February 11!

AFM #166 Musician Gathering

Tuesday, February 11, 2020

6-8 p.m.

Brink Lounge

701 E. Washington Ave.

Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Free and open to public

All AFM #166 members encouraged to attend

afm166.org

Madison Area Musicians' Association - AFM Local 166 - Madison, WI

https://www.facebook.com/events/814005705730066/