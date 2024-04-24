media release: Every Wednesday at noon-- since 1973-- African Studies Program, faculty, students, and community members have gathered for AFRICA AT NOON, a one-hour weekly lecture series bringing diverse African research from scholars around the world to a campus and community audience. This fall, we will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of this landmark event. Lectures take place in Room 206, Ingraham Hall. Spring 2024 lineup is here.

Spring 2024 Africa at Noon events will also be livestreamed on Zoom. You can join here.

April 24: Dis war sef: Contesting Unhomeliness

Juliana Makuchi, associate dean of diversity, equity, and inclusion, North Carolina State University

Hosted by Marissa Moorman

You can view available recordings of past Africa at Noon speakers here and on the event page as well.