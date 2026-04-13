Stylin’ and Profilin’: From Cairo to Cape Town

media release: Every Wednesday at noon — since 1973! — African Studies Program faculty, students, and community members have gathered for AFRICA AT NOON, a one-hour weekly lecture series bringing diverse African research from scholars around the world to a campus and community audience.

You can view available recordings of past Africa at Noon speakers here and on the event page as well.

The event is free and open to the public.

This in-person event will not be livestreamed.

Talk Description

Jacqueline-Bethel’s African 202 students will host an exhibit showcasing African fabrics and textiles, featuring pieces from their research at the Helen Louise Textile collection and the African Commemorative Textiles collection.

Speaker’s Bio

Jacqueline-Bethel Tchouta Mougoué is an Associate Professor of African Cultural Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the United States. Previously, she was Assistant Professor of African History at Baylor University in the US (2013-2019). Mougoué is a trained historian, specializing in women’s and gender history in mid-20th century West Africa. Her book, Gender, Separatist Politics and Embodied Nationalism in Cameroon, received the 2020 Frances Richardson Keller-Sierra Prize, the 2021 Aidoo-Snyder Prize, and the 2023 Honorable Mention (1st runner-up) of the Pius Adesanmi Memorial Award for Excellence in African Writing. Mougoué co-edits a book series on women and gender in Africa for the University of Wisconsin Press.