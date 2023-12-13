media release: Every Wednesday at noon-- since 1973-- African Studies Program, faculty, students, and community members have gathered for AFRICA AT NOON, a one-hour weekly lecture series bringing diverse African research from scholars around the world to a campus and community audience. This fall, we will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of this landmark event. Lectures take place in Room 206, Ingraham Hall. Fall 2023 lineup is available here.

Dec. 13: Queer African Cinematic Art and Popular Melodrama

Lindsey Green-Simms, American University, DC