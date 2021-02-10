ONLINE: Africa at Noon

UW African Studies lecture series: "Our Own Way in the Part of the World: Biography of an African Community, Culture, Nation,” by Kwasi Konadu, via Zoom. Free.

This series is free and open to the public.

Drawing on his new book, Our Own Way in This Part of the World: Biography of an African Community, Culture, and Nation, Konadu’s talk will use the story of healer and blacksmith Kofi Dɔnkɔ, and the interlaced evolution of his kin, community, and culture, to explore the critical themes of colonialism, nationalism and decolonization in Ghana and the wider world. Through an approach called communography, Konadu interweaves Dɔnkɔ’s life and community with the history of Gold Coast/Ghana and broader patterns in world history.

BIO

Kwasi Konadu is John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Endowed Chair and Professor at Colgate University, where he teaches courses in African history and on worldwide African histories and cultures. A father and husband first and foremost, Konadu is also a healer who studied with his grandfather in Jamaica and then in Takyiman (central Ghana) as well as a publisher of scholarly books about African world histories and cultures through Diasporic Africa Press, Inc.

