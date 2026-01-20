To Help My People: Medicine and the Black International

media release: Every Wednesday at noon — since 1973! — African Studies Program faculty, students, and community members have gathered for AFRICA AT NOON, a one-hour weekly lecture series bringing diverse African research from scholars around the world to a campus and community audience.

Talk Description

Were people of African descent disease-resistant, or vulnerable, or suited only to tropical climes? Did their cultural practices protect individual and social health, or were they harmful and backward? US Progressives and colonial officials alike asked such questions in the early 20th century. Both medicine and anthropology generated pseudoscientific answers that pathologized Africans and justified white domination. But both disciplines also pushed back against spurious racial hierarchies. Medically trained African intellectuals engaged in those efforts—and moved between Central Africa and the Jim Crow South more widely than has been appreciated. I trace one part of this history through the story of Malawi’s first medical doctor (and sometime anthropologist), Daniel Sharpe Malekebu.

Speaker’s Bio

Claire Wendland is a professor in the Departments of Anthropology and Obstetrics & Gynecology at University of Wisconsin-Madison. The author of A Heart for the Work: Journeys through an African Medical School (Chicago, 2010) and Partial Stories: Maternal Death from Six Angles (Chicago, 2022), she has done field research on medical training, on maternal health, and on social precarity in Malawi.