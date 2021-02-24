ONLINE: Africa at Noon

UW African Studies lecture series: "The Draft as Genre in Kivu Ruhorahoza’s Europa: Based on a True Story,” by MaryEllen Higgins, via Zoom. Free.

media release: A weekly Wednes­day event since 1973. Fall 2020 semester will take place via Zoom. Please click the link below to join the webinar:

https://uwmadison.zoom.us/j/97624151198

Or iPhone one-tap :

US: +13017158592,,97892921030# or +13126266799,,97892921030#

Or Telephone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

US: +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782

Webinar ID: 978 9292 1030

International numbers available: https://uwmadison.zoom.us/u/adBMJaQm7l

This series is free and open to the public.

This presentation considers the draft as a genre as I reflect upon my work as executive producer of Kivu Ruhorahoza’s 2019 film Europa: Based on a True Story. Europa, which was initially titled A Tree Has Fallen, is a film altered and rearranged: pieces of the original story about an undocumented, ghostly Nigerian in London are still there in the film’s revision, alongside an artful mix of quasi-ethnography, autobiographical film essay, explication du texte, and ghost story. I argue that Europa is a story of successive revisions; it is a story of drafts. It is a story, like many stories about filmmaking in Africa, of the film that cannot yet be made. The draft is likewise a work that has not ended; it is a provisional version of something that exists, tentatively, before the deadline, something in the process of becoming another matter. The aims of my presentation are to explore the draft as a genre (especially as it unfolds in Ruhorahoza’s film), and to encourage further scholarly work on the “unfinished” in African filmmaking.

BIO

MaryEllen (Ellie) Higgins teaches comparative literature, cinema studies, and writing at the Pennsylvania State University, Greater Allegheny. Her books include The Western in the Global South (coedited with Rita Kerestezi and Dayna Oscherwitz, Routledge), Hollywood’s Africa After 1994 (Ohio University Press), and the Historical Dictionary of French Cinema (with Dayna Oscherwitz, Scarecrow Press). She has published articles in Research in African Literatures, African Literature Today, African Studies Review, Tydskrif vir Letterkunde, and Tulsa Studies in Women’s Literature, among other scholarly venues. She is an executive producer of Kivu Ruhorahoza’s film, Europa: Based on a True Story (2019), and associate producer of two films by Jean-Pierre Bekolo: Mudimbe’s Order of Things (2015) and Naked Reality (2016). Her next project is a book on the expansion of the terms of trauma in African cinema. In 2020, she received a George W. Atherton Award for Excellence in Teaching.