Every Wednesday at noon — since 1973! — African Studies Program faculty, students, and community members have gathered for AFRICA AT NOON, a one-hour weekly lecture series bringing diverse African research from scholars around the world to a campus and community audience.

Due to technical limitations, we are currently unable to support hybrid events. All Africa at Noon series will be 100% virtual or 100% in person in Room 206 this semester until further notice. Apologies for the inconvenience.

Feb. 8: “Towards an African Afrofuturism," by Warrick Moses.

Bio: Born and raised in South Africa, Warrick’s primary research interrogates racial and language identity within the “mixed race” or “Coloured” hiphop community of greater Cape Town. His monograph project “In the Mix” engages ethnography, music theoretical analysis, (visual) anthropology, political history, linguistics, and Critical Race Theory to explore the possibilities and limitations of Blackness as they relate to musical assertions of self-identity. Warrick’s areas of interest include racial representation in African and African American popular music, music and migration, ASL interpretation and music, and drag performance and the voice.