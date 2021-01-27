ONLINE: Africa at Noon

UW African Studies lecture series: "Dimensions of Citizenship: The Case of the Democratic Republic of Congo," by Irène Tombo, via Zoom. Free.

This series is free and open to the public.

Political Science PhD Candidate, Irène Tombo will kick off our Spring semester Africa at Noon Series. As the Jordan Prize winner, Irène is the only graduate who will present at Africa at Noon. She will present here prize-winning paper, “Dimensions of Citizenship: The Case of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.” Scott Straus nominated Irène for the Jordan Prize.

Irène’s research interests include: Africa, Political Economy of Development, public goods, Education, political settlements, Institutions, and civil society.

Irène is a Ph.D. student in Comparative Politics. She is currently interested in the political economy of public goods provision (mainly education) in Sub-Saharan Africa.

She graduated from Johns Hopkins University – SAIS with an MA (2017) in International Economics with concentrations in African Studies and International Political Economy. Prior to attending SAIS, she attended the University of the Incarnate Word where she received a BA (2015) in International Relations with a minor in Political Economy.

Sam Meyerson, a history graduate student, and Jules Reynolds Geography & Nelson graduate received honorable mentions for the Jordan Prize.