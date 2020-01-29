press release: To kick off the spring semester Africa at Noon lineup, African Cultural Studies Ph.D. candidate Kathryn Mara will give a presentation about her paper "Jenoside, Génocide, Genocide: Socialization into Naming the 1994 Genocide Against the Tutsi.”

A weekly Wednes­day event since 1973. Bring your lunch and enjoy com­pli­men­tary tea, and cof­fee from Madison's local roaster Just Cof­fee.

All events start at 12:00pm, 206 Ingraham Hall, 1155 Observatory Drive

This series is free and open to the public.