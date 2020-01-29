Africa at Noon
UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin
press release: To kick off the spring semester Africa at Noon lineup, African Cultural Studies Ph.D. candidate Kathryn Mara will give a presentation about her paper "Jenoside, Génocide, Genocide: Socialization into Naming the 1994 Genocide Against the Tutsi.”
A weekly Wednesday event since 1973. Bring your lunch and enjoy complimentary tea, and coffee from Madison's local roaster Just Coffee.
This series is free and open to the public.