Africa in Global China Imaginaries
UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Drive, Madison, Wisconsin
media release: Every Wednesday at noon — since 1973! — African Studies Program faculty, students, and community members have gathered for AFRICA AT NOON, a one-hour weekly lecture series bringing diverse African research from scholars around the world to a campus and community audience.
You can view available recordings of past Africa at Noon speakers here and on the event page as well.
March 12:Ignatius Suglo, assistant professor, Department of Rhetoric & Communication Studies, University of Richmond
Hosted by Jing Wang
(This in-person event will be livestreamed) Join Livestream