ONLINE: Africa at Noon

UW African Studies lecture series: "North-South Partnerships and Postcolonial Lessons for African Studies,” by Yeukai Mlambo, via Zoom. Free.

A weekly Wednesday event since 1973. Fall 2020 semester will take place via Zoom.

Building on her research on the complexity of equitable north-south partnerships between the US and African higher education institutions, Dr. Mlambo discusses the role of postcolonial ideas for critically engaging with research related to Africa.

Brief Biography

Yeukai Angela Mlambo is Director of Mastercard Foundation Digital Initiatives and Assistant Research Professor at Arizona State University. Her research centers on addressing Black women’s higher education leadership representation. In particular her work focuses on issues related to the recruitment, retention, persistence and trajectories of women and Black women as underrepresented populations in STEM fields. More broadly her interests include higher education institutions and faculty development in sub-Saharan Africa and the developing world, international student experiences and the role of higher education partnerships in cross-institutional development. Leveraging critical feminist and post-colonial perspectives and methodologies, she centers experiences of minoritized groups, attends to history when interrogating phenomena, and advocates for social change. Yeukai holds a PhD in Higher, Adult and Lifelong Education from Michigan State University.