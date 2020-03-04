Africa at Noon

UW African Studies lecture series: “A Dream House: A Literary Ethnography of Aging in Place in South Africa," by Case Golomski.

A weekly Wednes­day event since 1973. Bring your lunch and enjoy com­pli­men­tary tea, and cof­fee from Madison's local roaster Just Cof­fee.

All events start at 12:00pm, 206 Ingraham Hall, 1155 Observatory Drive

This series is free and open to the public.