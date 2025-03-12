Online
Love, Money, and Modern Life: Photoromances in 1970s Côte d’Ivoire
media release: Every Wednesday at noon — since 1973! — African Studies Program faculty, students, and community members have gathered for AFRICA AT NOON, a one-hour weekly lecture series bringing diverse African research from scholars around the world to a campus and community audience.
You can view available recordings of past Africa at Noon speakers here and on the event page as well.
March 5: Elizabeth Jacob, assistant professor, Department of History, University of Massachusetts, Amherst
Hosted by Jacqueline Mougoué
This talk will be virtual only: Join Livestream
