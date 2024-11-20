Samora Machel, Frelimo and the Struggle for the Liberation of Zimbabwe

media release: Every Wednesday at noon — since 1973! — African Studies Program faculty, students, and community members have gathered for AFRICA AT NOON, a one-hour weekly lecture series bringing diverse African research from scholars around the world to a campus and community audience.

You can view available recordings of past Africa at Noon speakers here and on the event page as well. Find the fall 2024 schedule here.

Fall 2024 Zoom link.

Speakers’ Bio

Professor Allen Isaacman has authored a number of publications, including Slavery and Beyond: The Making of Men and Chikunda Identities, Heinemann (2006), Cotton is the Mother of Poverty: Peasants, Work and Rural Struggle in Colonial Mozambique, 1938-1961, Heinemann (1996). Allen has also co-authored Dams, Displacement, and the Delusion of Development: Cahora Bassa and its Legacies in Mozambique, 1965–2007, Ohio University (2013), and Mozambique’s Samora Michel: A Life Cut Short Ohio University Press (2020), with Barbara Isaacman.