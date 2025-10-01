The Legacies of Jan Vansina

UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Drive, Madison, Wisconsin

media release: Every Wednesday at noon — since 1973! — African Studies Program faculty, students, and community members have gathered for AFRICA AT NOON, a one-hour weekly lecture series bringing diverse African research from scholars around the world to a campus and community audience.

Toyin Falola, professor of history and Distinguished Teaching Professor, University of Texas at Austin

Hosted by Jim Sweet

