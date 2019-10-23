Africa at Noon

“Arms Flows and Conflict in Africa”

Ivor Fung

Team Leader, Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW), and Chair for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Task Force

UN Office for Disarmament Affairs, New York

A weekly Wednes­day event since 1973. Bring your lunch and enjoy com­pli­men­tary tea, and cof­fee from Madison's local roaster Just Cof­fee.

All events start at 12:00pm, 206 Ingraham Hall, 1155 Observatory Drive

This series is free and open to the public.