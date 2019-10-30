Africa at Noon
UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin
“The Straightjacket of Authenticity: Black Writers as Bad Folklorists in the Congolese Nervous State”
Jonathon Repinecz
Assistant Professor
George Mason University
A weekly Wednesday event since 1973. Bring your lunch and enjoy complimentary tea, and coffee from Madison's local roaster Just Coffee.
All events start at 12:00pm, 206 Ingraham Hall, 1155 Observatory Drive
This series is free and open to the public.
Info
UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin View Map
Lectures & Seminars