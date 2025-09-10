Africa at Noon Welcome Luncheon

UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Drive, Madison, Wisconsin

media release: Every Wednesday at noon — since 1973! — African Studies Program faculty, students, and community members have gathered for AFRICA AT NOON, a one-hour weekly lecture series bringing diverse African research from scholars around the world to a campus and community audience.

You can view available recordings of past Africa at Noon speakers here and on the event page as well.

Hosted by Jeremy Foltz

New interim faculty director of the African Studies Program, UW-Madison

Click here to read Jeremy Foltz’s Address

This is an in-person event

Info

Lectures & Seminars
608-262-2380
