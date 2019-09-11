press release: The African Studies will host the second annual Jan Vansina Lecture this Fall in honor of the pioneering Africa historian. The lecture by Emery Kalema on “The Mulele ‘Rebellion’ (DR Congo), Bodily Pain and the Politics of Death” will open the African Studies Program’s weekly seminar series, Africa at Noon.

Kalema is a Postdoctoral Fellow and Chair in Historical Trauma and Transformation at Stellenbosch University in South Africa and a Summer Program in Social Science Fellow at the Institute for Advanced Study at Princeton.

A weekly Wednes­day event since 1973. Bring your lunch and enjoy com­pli­men­tary tea, and cof­fee from Madison's local roaster Just Cof­fee.

All events start at 12:00pm, 206 Ingraham Hall, 1155 Observatory Drive

This series is free and open to the public.