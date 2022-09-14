Africa at Noon

media release: Every Wednesday at noon — since 1973! — African Studies Program faculty, students, and community members have gathered for AFRICA AT NOON, a one-hour weekly lecture series bringing diverse African research from scholars around the world to a campus and community audience.

The Africa at Noon series will take place in a hybrid form for fall semester until further notice. All are welcome. This event will take place in Room 206 and on Zoom (link TBA).

