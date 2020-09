ONLINE: Africa at Noon

UW African Studies lecture series: “#BringBackOurGirls: Reflections on the Chibok Girls, systemic gender-based violence, and the healing power of literature," panel discussion, via Zoom.

Panelists: Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani, Abdulbasit Kassim, Titilope Sonuga, Mona Eltahawy

Moderator: Ainehi Ejieme Edoro

This series is free and open to the public.