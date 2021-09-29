ONLINE: Africa at Noon

media release: Every Wednesday at noon — since 1973! — African Studies Program faculty, students, and community members have gathered for AFRICA AT NOON, a one-hour weekly lecture series bringing diverse African research from scholars around the world to a campus and community audience.

The Africa at Noon series will take place virtually this semester until further notice. All are welcome. To access the event directly, click here. For dial-in information, click here.

You can view available recordings of past Africa at Noon webinars using the link(s) on the event page.

Sept. 29: “Aso Ebi: Fractured Materiality and the Political Economy of Intimacy”

Okechukwu Nwafor

Professor of Art History and Painting at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Nigeria

Hosted by Jacque Mougoue