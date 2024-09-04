media release: Every Wednesday at noon — since 1973! — African Studies Program faculty, students, and community members have gathered for AFRICA AT NOON, a one-hour weekly lecture series bringing diverse African research from scholars around the world to a campus and community audience.

You can view available recordings of past Africa at Noon speakers here and on the event page as well. Find the fall 2024 schedule here.

Welsome Lunch on Sept. 4, hosted by Marissa Moorman, faculty director of the African Studies Program, UW-Madison