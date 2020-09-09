ONLINE: Africa at Noon

media release: A weekly Wednes­day event since 1973. Fall 2020 semester will take place via Zoom. Please click the link below to join the webinar:

https://uwmadison.zoom.us/j/97892921030

Or iPhone one-tap :

US: +13017158592,,97892921030# or +13126266799,,97892921030#

Or Telephone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

US: +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782

Webinar ID: 978 9292 1030

International numbers available: https://uwmadison.zoom.us/u/adBMJaQm7l

This series is free and open to the public.

Jan Vansina Memorial Lecture: “The Mind of Apartheid: History after South Africa’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission”

Bio

Jacob Dlamini is a historian of Africa, with an interest in precolonial, colonial and postcolonial African History. He obtained a Ph.D. from Yale University in 2012 and is also a graduate of Wits University in South Africa and Sussex University in England. Jacob held a postdoctoral fellowship at the University of Barcelona, Spain, from November 2011 to April 2015, and was a Visiting Scholar at Harvard University from August 2014 to May 2015.

A qualified field guide, Jacob is also interested in comparative and global histories of conservation and national parks.