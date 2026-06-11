African American Elders in Madison

media release: In this Make History Madison event, life-long and long-time Black residents of Madison gather to share stories of Madison as a place.

A moderated roundtable discussion on African American history in Madison. Participants will share memories of places, venues and neighborhoods where they grew up, worked, prayed and recreated. The discussion will explore changes in the Black experience of Madison over the past five or six decades and identify places that have been lost or whose histories are little known to many Madisonians.

The event will include a Q&A discussion with the audience. This event is free and open to the public.

This event is a joint program of the Madison Public Library, Whose Land, and the Make History Madison Project.

It was made possible by generous contributions from Alliant Energy, the Dane County Arts Commission, Madison Gas and Electric, the Willy Street Coop Community Reinvestment Fund, the Wisconsin Arts Board, and Wisconsin Humanities.