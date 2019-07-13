African Family & Community Picnic

press release: AFRICAN ASSOCIATION OF MADISON, INC. & AFRICAN WOMEN’S ASSOCIATION INVITE YOU TO THE African Family & Community Potluck Picnic

ONSATURDAY, JULY 13 2019, 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM, DEMETRAL PARK, 601 N. 6TH Street, Madison, Wisconsin 53704

It's A Potluck, A Lot Of Fun & It’s Free For All! African Women's Association (AWA) is organizing sumptuous dishes. Men should bring along beverages to complement the occasion.

Remember to bring your dues: $25/Individual, $50/Family to help defray AAM Program Expenses. Also bring a game and your good cheer to share!