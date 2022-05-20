African Graduates Celebration and Reception

AAM's Education & Scholarship Committee invites the community to its 2021-2022 African Graduates Celebration & Reception.

Dinner will be served.

We are honoring and celebrating the success of our high school, college and university graduates in the greater Madison area.

Graduates submit names by April 20 with this form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSegn69pXd6eUwu09O2U79U-ZoGolUvLzt3k54D7WNi33A9uAw/viewform