AFSCME Retiree Picnic

media release: Hello Retirees. We will be having the potluck Picnic at Warner Park on [Tue] August 16, from 10:30 am-12:30 pm. Sloppy Joes and drinks provided...please bring a dish to pass if possible. If you can't bring something, come anyway...we'll be glad to see you. Please email outsidethebox74@gmail.com if you are coming so we can plan on the amount of food we need.

Don't forget to vote in the August 9 primary!