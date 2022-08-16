AFSCME Retiree Picnic

media release: Hello Retirees. We will be having the potluck Picnic at Warner Park on [Tue] August 16, from 10:30 am-12:30 pm.  Sloppy Joes and drinks provided...please bring a dish to pass if possible. If you can't bring something, come anyway...we'll be glad to see you.  Please email  outsidethebox74@gmail.com if you are coming so we can plan on the amount of food we need.

Don't forget to vote in the August 9 primary!

Warner Park 2930 N. Sherman Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53704
