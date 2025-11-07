After August, the ghost particles

× Expand courtesy After August After August on stage at Red Rooster. After August

media release: After August is a band based in Madison, WI that emerged in 2022. They perform their own original rock songs and are known for their award-winning song writing, engaging harmonies, driving rhythms, and catchy riffs.

the ghost particles are Phil Davis, lead vocals, guitars, Lee Laski, drums, backing vocals, Joel Tappero, bass guitar, Don Irwin, keyboards and piano, Pauli Ryan, percussion (and were co-founded by the late Dave Benton, electric guitars, backing vocals). Veterans of the Madison music scene, they’ve recently celebrated the release of their second album, North Central.

Both bands consist of animal lovers and are thus donating the cover charge to the Dane County Humane Society.

$15 cover.