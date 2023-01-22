After August, Kris Sheehan

media release: After August will be performing at Red Rooster on Sunday, January 22, 3-5:30 pm, with special guest, singer-songwriter Kris Sheehan. $5 cover.

After August is made up of former members of The Getaway Drivers, an award-winning Madison band who performed and recorded their special brand of original music for 15 years. The band plays rock music, featuring multiple singers and Greg Thornburg on guitar. Each band member brings a broad array of musical influences into the mix, and the result is a sound uniquely their own.