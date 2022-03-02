ONLINE: After Complaint

press release: Sara Ahmed is an independent feminist scholar and writer. Her work is concerned with how power is experienced and challenged in everyday life and institutional cultures. She is the author of Complaint! (2021); What’s The Use? On the Uses of Use (2019), Living a Feminist Life (2017), Willful Subjects (2014), On Being Included: Racism and Diversity in Institutional Life (2012), The Promise of Happiness (2010), Queer Phenomenology: Objects, Orientations, Others (2006), The Cultural Politics of Emotion (2014, 2004), Strange Encounters: Embodied Others in Post-Coloniality (2000) and Differences that Matter: Feminist Theory and Postmodernism (1998).

Due to COVID-19 all Havens Wright Center events will be hosted online via zoom this semester. To attend an event you must register in advance on Eventbrite (click on the links above). You will be sent a confirmation email after registering, and on the day of the talk you will be sent a link to join the zoom call, along with instructions on how to do this. If you do not receive the meeting link please make sure to check your junk mail folder. For any additional information on how to use the technology please email jmsaad@wisc.edu.

Co-sponsored by the Center for the Humanities