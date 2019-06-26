press release: USA | 1985 | 35mm | 97 min.

Director: Martin Scorsese; Cast: Griffin Dunne, Rosanna Arquette, Catherine O’Hara

A whirlwind black comedy about urban paranoia, After Hours follows yuppie Paul (Dunne), who, enticed by an alluring blonde (Arquette), dives into the rabbit hole that is post-Midnight Lower Manhattan in the early 1980s. Through a series of misunderstandings, Paul becomes the target of a lynch mob led by a beehived waitress (Teri Garr), a crazy sculptress (Verna Bloom), and a Mister Softee truck driver (O’Hara). Shot on a modest budget, this is one of Scorsese's most underrated works. The supporting cast also includes John Heard, Linda Fiorentino, and Cheech & Chong.

