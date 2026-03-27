RSVP for After School Art Club

media release: Spring 2026 with instructor Jyneal Radke!

Wednesdays, April 8 – May 13, 2026 | 3:30-5pm | Deadline to register: April 1

Ages 8-11 | $75/student (includes all supplies for 6 sessions)

After School Art Club is back! Each week students will study a different art-related idea, then make a project based on their discoveries. Students can share their creations with classmates at the end of each session! All supplies are included each week, no prior experience necessary.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER Class sessions: All take place from 3:30-5 pm on the following Wednesdays:

Week 1 – Apr 8

Week 2 – Apr 15 (early dismissal day, 2:00pm start time)

Week 3 – Apr 22

Week 4 – Apr 29

Week 5 – May 6

Week 6 – May 13

If you are interested in After School Art Club, but are experiencing a financial barrier, you can apply for a scholarship by clicking here