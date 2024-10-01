After the Farm: Meat Processing training for Farmers in Wholesale Food Access Supply Chains

media release: Tuesday, October 1, 2024, 8:00 AM 4:00 PM, Meat Science & Animal Biologics Discovery Building 1933 Observatory Drive Madison

Looking to learn more about processing your meat for wholesale food access buyers?

Farmers are invited to learn about the meat supply chain after the animal leaves the farm. Please join us for a tour of the state-of-the-art University of Wisconsin Meat Lab, and a live demonstration of a carcass breakdown for beef, hogs, and small ruminants. Presentations will focus on what food access wholesale buyers, chefs, and consumers are looking for when they shop for meat.

Chef Jack Kaestner will demonstrate cooking with local meats for lunch preparations.

This event is hosted by Marbleseed and Grassworks, through the Wisconsin Local Food Purchase Assistance (WI LFPA) Program, to assist producers in meeting the needs of Wisconsin’s farm to food access programs.

Grassworks provides leadership and education to farmers and consumers for the advancement of managed grass-based agriculture to benefit present and future generations. The goals for this event are to introduce the benefits of managed grazing and advance understanding of meat production and marketing.

A full lunch will be provided to attendees. WI LFPA farmers are eligible for a travel stipend to attend this event. Translation available by request for Spanish and Hmong/HMoob.